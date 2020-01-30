The British response to the coronavirus outbreak and political machinations over HS2 are on the front pages.
Hundreds of Britons will spend two weeks in quarantine after they are evacuated from China on an emergency chartered flight due to the coronavirus outbreak, according to The Independent and The Guardian.
The Daily Express says Chancellor Sajid Javid has given the “green light” to the HS2 rail project, with The Daily Telegraph reporting the cabinet member is the most senior minister to back the scheme “no matter the cost”.
The Financial Times also covers the story, while The Times reports Mr Johnson will support the project despite his senior adviser Dominic Cummings arguing for it to be scrapped.
Staying on the tracks and the i reports it is the “End of the line for Northern” after the Government said the “troubled train operator” would be brought under public control.
The Daily Star says newsreader Alastair Stewart has left ITV after he made comments in a “Twitter spat” which have been dubbed racist, a story also covered by the Daily Mail.
“Beeb’s Brutal Cull” is how Metro describes the slashing of 450 news jobs from the BBC as part of its £80 million savings plan.
The Daily Mirror continues its coverage of the search for Lord Lucan, saying Scotland Yard’s cold case team are looking into the claim that the suspected murderer is living in Australia.
And The Sun reports on tensions at the National Television Awards after Eamonn Holmes grabbed at a trophy being held by This Morning’s Phillip Schofield, who has been the subject of a complaint by Holmes’s wife Ruth Langsford.