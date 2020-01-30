The Duke of Cambridge will meet Everton footballers as he visits the club’s charity to raise awareness of a mental health campaign.

William will spend time at Everton In The Community on Thursday as part of the season-long Heads Up campaign, which he is spearheading and which aims to encourage football fans to look after their mental health.

We are delighted to announce that The Duke of Cambridge, @KensingtonRoyal will be visiting Everton in the Community and its projects on Thursday 30 January as part of @heads_together's mental health campaign, #HeadsUp👥 — Everton in the Community (@EITC) January 21, 2020

While at the charity’s base, near the team’s Goodison Park stadium in Liverpool, he will speak to first team players about the importance of encouraging more people, particularly men, to talk about their mental health.

The duke will visit three of the charity’s projects – Stand Together, which tackles social isolation among people aged 70 and over in Merseyside; Everton Veterans Hub, which supports ex-service personnel, and Tackling The Blues, a sport and education-based programme for children and young people with mental health challenges.

The Heads Up campaign aims to use the influence and popularity of football to show the nation mental health is as important as physical health.