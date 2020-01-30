The mother of a missing woman has begged the public for help in finding her daughter as detectives launched a murder inquiry.

Natalie Jenkins, 32, was last seen on December 10 and although she was close to her family, they have not heard from her since then.

At a news conference in Middlesbrough, Detective Chief Inspector Mark Dimelow said the force was treating her disappearance as a suspected murder.

Her mother, Sylvia Jenkins, wept as she read a statement, saying: “I am begging people to come forward. Someone knows what has happened to Natalie and if they come forward to tell police, I would help them.

“We will never stop looking for Natalie and this is never going to go away.

“I am asking for people to contact police if they have seen or heard anything that will bring my beautiful daughter home to me.”

Cleveland Police released new CCTV of her walking along Parliament Road, Middlesbrough, around 7.55pm on December 10.

Mr Dimelow said Ms Jenkins may have been at her home in Thornaby, Teesside, the following day, although this was unconfirmed. He said that she was particularly vulnerable as she was a drug user and sex worker.

Mr Dimelow said detectives were not currently linking their inquiry to that of missing Naheed Khan, also from Thornaby, who was missing and presumed murdered.

He said his team was looking through 1,000 hours of CCTV, have distributed posters and leaflets and spoken to hundreds of people.

Natalie Jenkins was last seen on December 10 (Cleveland Police/PA)

Mr Dimelow told reporters: “Natalie has not been in touch with her family or friends, which is highly unusual.

“She has no access to a bank account, does not have a passport, and had a number of phones over a short period of time which were regularly lost or broken.

“Whilst there is no specific evidence that a crime has been committed, there is no proof of life and in my professional judgment I believe that she has come to serious harm.

“As a result I have classified the case as one of suspected murder and have launched a murder investigation.”

He described Ms Jenkins as white, of slim build, 5ft 5in, with fair skin and straight brown hair.

She had a tattoo saying “Swann” on her neck and “Swanny” on her wrist.

Anyone with information is asked to call 101.