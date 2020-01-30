Kiko the skateboarding bulldog prefers to use four wheels than his four paws to get about, his proud owner said.

The two-year-old loves to go out on the streets and skate parks of Whitley Bay, North Tyneside, where he joins tattoo artist Ebel Perez to shred.

The pair have become a popular sight in the area, with Kiko keen to jump on his skateboard, race down hills, then grab his board and drag it back up a hill.

The British bulldog takes a moment to catch his breath, carefully lines up the board with his nose, then launches himself down again.

Mr Perez, 33, originally from Barcelona, who lives in Shiremoor, said of his pet: “He prefers skateboarding to walking.

The two-year-old is owned by Ebel Perez, from Shiremoor (Owen Humphreys/PA)

“He does it every day.

“He is obsessed.

“I have done it since I was 16, I have got a passion for it and he has too.”

Kiko gets rolling with his owner at a skate park (Owen Humphreys/PA)

Kiko’s owner said the dog hopped on board when he was younger and quickly developed an aptitude for skating.

Short and stocky bulldogs have a low centre of gravity, which helps them to keep their balance on four wheels.