A teenage car-jacker who left a young woman with permanent sight damage following a hammer attack has been given a nine-year jail sentence.

Majid Ali, aged 18, repeatedly struck Blythe Mason-Boyle across the head before taking her Audi A1 from Coventry Road, Sheldon, Birmingham, in March last year, police said.

The 24-year-old victim suffered cuts to her face and a fractured eye socket shortly after leaving a gym.

West Midlands Police released an image of her injuries following the sentencing of Ali, who officers said had shown no remorse.

Victim Blythe Mason-Boyle said justice had been served (West Midlands Police/PA)

Miss Mason-Boyle now struggles to see clearly through one eye and has also received counselling to overcome the trauma of her ordeal.

Detectives managed to trace the stolen car within 24 hours and following intelligence Ali, who was just 17 at the time, was identified as the prime suspect.

A warrant was later executed at his home and the hammer was found hidden underneath a sofa bed.

Ali, of Mountford Street, Sparkhill, Birmingham, denied robbery, possession of an offensive weapon and wounding but was convicted following a trial at the city’s Crown Court, and was sentenced on Thursday.

In a statement released by police, Miss Mason-Boyle said: “This has been a challenging and frustrating 10 months, but justice has been served.

Majid Ali received a nine-year prison term (West Midlands Police/PA)

“I would like to think this carries the message that under no circumstances is it ever justified to attack any vulnerable person for a materialistic object.

“I can finally move forward with a life that’s been on hold and bring closure to this chapter.”

Commenting on the inquiry, Detective Constable Rebecca Woodcock said: “This was a ferocious attack on a defenceless woman whose injuries sadly continue to impact her today.

“She has suffered both physical and emotional pain as a result of the happened at the hands of Ali.

“He has refused to take responsibility for what he did but we’ve helped to ensure he has time to reflect on his savage actions off the streets.”