A telescope in Hawaii has produced its first images of the sun, revealing its turbulent gas surface in what scientists called unprecedented detail.

They show the surface covered with bright cell-like areas, each about the size of Texas, that result from the transporting of heat from the sun’s interior.

The telescope’s first images of the sun (NSO/NSF/AURA via AP)

The telescope can reveal features as small as 18 miles across, according to the National Science Foundation, which released the images.

Further observations will help scientists understand and predict solar activity that can disrupt satellite communications and affect power grids, the foundation said. The telescope is on the island of Maui.