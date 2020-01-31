The Welsh Assembly has voted to introduce a smacking ban in Wales.

Assembly Members voted 36 to 14 in the Senedd on Tuesday in favour of the Welsh Government bill, which sees the country join 58 other nations including Scotland to end the physical punishment of children.

Ministers say the legislation will come into force in 2022 after gaining Royal Assent, but opponents of the new law say it will criminalise parents and increase pressure on already-stretched social services.

First Minister Mark Drakeford said "times had changed" and physically disciplining children was no longer a part of modern society.

He said: "I'm proud Wales has taken this step and once again put children's rights at the heart of what we do here in Wales.

"Protecting children and giving them the best start in life should always be our priority.

"Times have changed and there is no place in a modern society for the physical punishment of children."

The law change will remove the common law defence of reasonable punishment which is currently available to parental figures if accused of assault or battery against a child.

The Children (Abolition of Defence of Reasonable Punishment) (Wales) Bill was led by Deputy Minister for Health and Social Services Julie Morgan, who said there was "no such thing as a loving smack".

She said: "Physical punishment has no place here in Wales - there is no such thing as a loving smack and no justifiable reason for a big person to hit a little person.

"I'm delighted we have voted to change the law to help protect our children and future generations."

Dr Ashley Frawley, a sociologist at Swansea University and spokeswoman for the Be Reasonable Wales campaign, said: "The smacking ban bill is simply bad policy.

"It will result in highly negative intervention in good families, increased pressure on beleaguered social services departments and will do nothing to help children who are genuinely at risk of abuse."