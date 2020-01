Brexit day has finally arrived – and people on both sides of the debate have made their feelings clear.

The UK will leave the EU at 11pm on Friday (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)

A Brexiteer in Parliament Square (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)

Anti-Brexit protesters were also in Parliament Square (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

Union flags line The Mall leading to Admiralty Arch in central London (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)

Flags fly near the Churchill statue in Parliament Square (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

Bikers for Brexit in Parliament Square (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

Brigadier Stephen Goodall talking about the prospect of Brexit is projected on to the side of the White Cliffs of Dover (Led By Donkeys/PA)

A massive banner by the campaign group Another Europe is Possible is hung off Westminster Bridge (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

Brexit supporter Joseph Afrane all dressed up in Parliament Square (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

A man dressed as an undertaker holding a wreath featuring an EU flag in Parliament Square (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

Brexiteers take a stand (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)

Prime Minister Boris Johnson clambered into a student-built racing car … (Scott Heppell/PA)

… before also going behind the wheel of a hydrogen-powered vehicle at the University of Sunderland (Scott Heppell/PA)

The PM was hosting a Cabinet meeting in Sunderland (Paul Ellis/PA)

The Duke of Wellington statue in Glasgow – which is always crowned with a traffic cone – sports one of the EU variety (Douglas Barrie/PA)

Ann Widdecombe, centre, joined other members of the Brexit Party as they left en masse from the European Parliament (Yui Mok/PA)