Candidates who have declared for the Democratic nomination and are still campaigning:

Michael Bennet

I’m the candidate who can actually beat Trump. I’ve won two hard races in Colorado, a state a lot like New Hampshire — not much like Massachusetts or Vermont. I’m experienced enough to know how to get the job done, and I’m the right generation to do it. pic.twitter.com/AiXCrnbEOJ — Michael Bennet (@MichaelBennet) January 31, 2020

– The senator from Colorado hails from a state that was Republican but has increasingly become Democrat-supporting.

He was a member of the bipartisan “Gang of 8” – four Democrats and four Republicans — that introduced a major bill to reform immigration policy in 2013.

Joe Biden

The true character of a person is revealed in the Oval Office. We saw it with President Obama. We're seeing it with President Trump — and what we've witnessed from this president over the last three years makes clear that we can't give him another four. pic.twitter.com/SEb3XztnKI — Joe Biden (Text Join to 30330) (@JoeBiden) January 30, 2020

– the 77-year-old, whose life has been marked by several personal tragedies, served as vice president to Barack Obama. His experience in foreign policy is unmatched, although his son Hunter’s business links to Ukraine sparked the events that led to Donald Trump’s impeachment inquiry.

Mr Biden defended Obamacare against rival candidates who want a more European-style healthcare system. His rapport with working class voters is seen as an asset in the bid to win back Trump voters and he has based his campaign in his native state Pennsylvania, a battleground.

Michael Bloomberg

I believe we can once again be a country that welcomes immigrants, values immigrants, respects immigrants, and empowers them to pursue the American Dream. https://t.co/q14X4YlFGP pic.twitter.com/mX08mXxpAh — Mike Bloomberg (@MikeBloomberg) January 31, 2020

– The billionaire media mogul is a late entry and money will not be a problem for a man who has proposed gun control measures and suggested he will work with his aides in an open plan office if elected to the White House.

Mr Bloomberg was mayor of New York City from 2002 to 2013. He originally ran as a Republican but left the party mid-way through his second mayoral term and won his third term as an independent. He rejoined the Democrats in 2018.

Pete Buttigieg

When this campaign started, we didn’t know where it would take us—but we knew where we wanted to go. In 3 days, Iowans have the chance to turn the page to a future defined by belonging, boldness, and action. This is our moment. pic.twitter.com/GXYhWCeD7a — Pete Buttigieg (@PeteButtigieg) January 31, 2020

– The 38-year-old gay former mayor of South Bend, Indiana, is a novice in terms of national politics but has proved a fundraising phenomenon.

The ex-serviceman is often introduced on stage by his husband Chasten and is the first openly LGBT candidate to make a serious pitch for the presidency. He studied as a Rhodes scholar in the UK at Pembroke College, Oxford.

Tulsi Gabbard

As a soldier and member of Congress, my mission has always been to serve the interests of the American people. As president, I will stand strong in my mission to serve you, and will never bow to the foreign policy establishment and powerful elite. #StandWithTulsi pic.twitter.com/95k17FxXCC — Tulsi Gabbard 🌺 (@TulsiGabbard) January 28, 2020

– She has encountered criticism from fellow Democrats for some spirited debate performances including fierce opposition to some US foreign interventions.

The former servicewoman has sparred with Hillary Clinton, and has filed a defamation lawsuit against the former secretary of state over an interview where Mrs Clinton appeared to call Ms Gabbard “the favourite of the Russians”.

Amy Klobuchar

We have a President who thinks everything is about him. His tweets, his golf courses, his ego. But I think the job is about you. Your healthcare, schools, security, families and future. I’ll be a President who restores decency to the White House and gets things done for you. pic.twitter.com/wfrRXoaUf6 — Amy Klobuchar (@amyklobuchar) January 28, 2020

– From Minnesota, a “rust belt” state that Mr Trump almost won in 2016 and has vowed to claim in 2020. The former prosecutor is seen as a tough operator.

Deval Patrick

We keep waiting for polls to give us permission to shape our own future. We saw how that worked out in 2016. This time, there’s too much at stake. We have to decide. Join us: https://t.co/EBRDGYYg5K pic.twitter.com/VqIE1i3C7T — Deval Patrick (@DevalPatrick) January 31, 2020

– the late entrant in the race is a former governor of Massachussetts and civil rights lawyer.

Bernie Sanders

Home health care workers are doing some of the most important work in this country. They deserve respect, decent wages, and collective bargaining protections. pic.twitter.com/VyGJxAYoDw — Bernie Sanders (@BernieSanders) January 30, 2020

– the 78-year-old put up a spirited campaign for the party’s backing in the last election but eventually finished runner-up to 2016 nominee Mrs Clinton, although tensions with the former first lady played into the hands of Donald Trump.

Mr Sanders is running on a platform with socialist policies including medicare for all and has enjoyed a poll surge in recent weeks.

His older brother Larry is a politician in the UK, having been a Green Party county councillor in Oxfordshire, and standing unsuccessfully as a Westminster candidate several times.

Tom Steyer

Farmers are going to lead the fight against climate change. While in Iowa, I had the incredible opportunity to work with Matt Russell to raise up regenerative agriculture as the future in our fight for our planet. pic.twitter.com/AhtxEmVBlO — Tom Steyer (@TomSteyer) January 31, 2020

– Another billionaire who does not have funding worries and has been at the forefront of efforts to impeach Mr Trump.

Elizabeth Warren

Elizabeth Warren is candidate that can unite our party, and assemble the coalition we need to win. Her experience, vision, passion, and hard work will put our country on the right track—and I’m proud to support her. pic.twitter.com/ooru0JxwPe — Julián Castro (@JulianCastro) January 31, 2020

– Born in Oklahoma, she has unveiled several big policy announcements.

Ms Warren has also battled with Mr Sanders for the backing of what is seen as the party’s progressive wing and she accused him of calling her a liar when she claimed he told her a woman could not win the presidency.

The 70-year-old has spurned big donations.

She was nicknamed “Pocahontas” by Mr Trump following her claims of Native American ancestry.

Andrew Yang

Thank you Tipton! “You are the first candidate I am ever caucusing for.” That’s one thing we are counting on. pic.twitter.com/Lh0iaMOF4I — Andrew Yang🧢 (@AndrewYang) January 31, 2020

– The candidate, backed by the Yang Gang, is credited with performing well in the Democratic debates but is still polling in single digits. Seen as tech-savvy and in tune with younger votes.