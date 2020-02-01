Firefighters are tackling a large blaze which broke out at a bakery in a retail park in West Yorkshire.

Police and 20 fire engines rushed to the scene of the blaze at Speedibake, in Collinsway, Wakefield.

Emergency services attended the scene on Saturday afternoon at around 1.17pm.

Emergency services attended Westgate Retail Park (@TQSecurity)

Huge plumes of smoke can be seen billowing from the building at the Westgate Retail Park.

West Yorkshire Police have warned drivers to avoid the area with road closures in place around Ings Road.

A police spokesman said there have been no reports of injuries.