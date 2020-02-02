The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge embraced Bafta’s message of sustainability by re-wearing outfits at this year’s glittering ceremony.

The royal couple smiled for film fans, many of whom had queued since early morning for prime star-spotting positions, as they walked down the recycled red carpet outside the Royal Albert Hall on Sunday evening.

Kate stunned in an embroidered white Alexander McQueen dress with gold detail, which she last wore on the couple’s Malaysia tour in 2012, while her husband sported a tuxedo he has also worn before.

The duchess, who is no stranger to recycling some of her favourite fashion pieces, had her hair swept up and carried a sparkly gold clutch bag.

Holding her dress up slightly as she negotiated the steps, Kate appeared to thank a well-wisher who told her “You look beautiful” while another added “You too Will.”

Bafta has worked with the London College of Fashion to create guidance for guests on how to make sustainable fashion choices as part of efforts to make the ceremony carbon neutral for the first time.

Ahead of the ceremony, Bafta chairwoman Dame Pippa Harris said they did not want to “police” what people do, but wanted to provide options.

She said: “It’s a combination of suggesting that people might want to re-wear or they might want to hire something rather than buying it.”

Inside the famous London venue, Hollywood royalty rose from their seats as William and Kate made their way to the front to take their places for the evening, during which the duke will present the fellowship award to film producer Kathleen Kennedy.

Kathleen Kennedy (Ian West/PA)

The Bafta Fellowship is awarded annually at the event and is the highest accolade bestowed by the academy to an individual in recognition of an outstanding and exceptional contribution to film, television or games.

This year marks William’s tenth as president of the academy and both he and Kate have supported Bafta’s charitable activities by attending events in the charity’s learning programmes.

Last month, William met commissioning editors from across the broadcast industry to discuss the environment, the impact it will have on the programmes they create, and the way in which TV and programming can have a positive impact on repairing the planet.

The royal family has a long-standing relationship with Bafta, with William’s grandfather the Duke of Edinburgh appointed its first president in 1959.