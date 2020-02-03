The terrorist knife attack in south London on Sunday afternoon dominates the nation’s papers on Monday.
Most front page headlines, including those of The Daily Telegraph and Daily Express point out Sudesh Amman, the suspect shot dead by police, had recently been freed from jail.
Metro, The Guardian, and the i also highlight Amman’s recent release.
The Independent, the Daily Mirror and the Daily Star also lead with the same story, while the Daily Mail asks how Amman could have been released.
The Times runs with a a headline saying “Terror returns to streets of London”.
While The Sun reports on a “bloodbath” on a busy high street.
The Financial Times is the only paper not to splash on the terror attack, leading instead on Nissan’s plans for post-Brexit Britain.