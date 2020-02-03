One of the Britons who returned from coronavirus-hit China on Sunday has said he now feels “fine” after a cough and sore throat led to him being put in isolation.

Anthony May-Smith is being cared for in Oxford after feeling unwell as he made his way back to England.

He travelled on the second evacuation flight carrying 11 British nationals from Wuhan to France, and then continued his journey to RAF Brize Norton in Oxfordshire.

A coach arrives at RAF Brize Norton in Oxfordshire, ahead of the repatriation of British nationals to the UK from the coronavirus-hit city of Wuhan in China (Ben Birchall/PA)

Mr May-Smith said he had had “a bit of a cough and a sore throat” in China and was put in a quarantine area with about 30 others on the initial flight from Wuhan to France.

He told Sky News: “When we boarded the plane in France to come to the UK, the nurse asked if any of us had had any symptoms.

“I made myself known to her and she told me to sit away from anybody else on the flight.

“There were people with babies on the flight and I obviously just didn’t want to be anywhere near them.

“I feel fine now, I think it’s probably the stress of getting back and being run down more than anything.

“I’m waiting for the test results to come back tomorrow.”

Mr May-Smith said it is “a little bit daunting” when medics enter his room as they wear a face mask, are “all covered up, (have) four pairs of gloves and wellingtons”.

The other 10 British nationals continued their journey to join 83 other people in isolation at Arrowe Park Hospital on the Wirral.

All those who have returned from Hubei province in China are being quarantined in staff accommodation blocks on the site.

UPDATE on #coronavirus testing in the UK: As of 2pm on Monday 3 February 2020, a total of 326 tests have concluded: 324 were confirmed negative.2 positive. Updates will be published at 2pm daily until further notice.

A Department of Health and Social Care spokesman said: “During the most recent repatriation flight one passenger developed mild, cold-like symptoms.

“Following the agreed protocol, this individual was further separated from others on the flight and after landing was taken by ambulance to a specialist NHS facility for further assessment.

“The remaining passengers remain symptom-free and have been taken to Arrowe Park. They will be kept entirely separate from the first group of British nationals to arrive.

“Our robust processes continue to ensure there is no risk to the wider public from those in quarantine or those undergoing further treatment.”

It is understood Mr May-Smith wore a face mask on the flight.

Public Health England conducted a risk assessment before the plane door was opened, and confirmed the other 10 passengers could be allowed off the plane.

The Department of Health said on Monday that 326 UK tests for coronavirus have concluded, of which 324 are negative.

Two people, a University of York student and one of their relatives, continue to be treated for coronavirus in the specialist infectious diseases unit at Newcastle Royal Victoria Infirmary.

Officials are still trying to trace 239 people who travelled from Wuhan to the UK before travel restrictions came into force.

It comes as the British Embassy in Beijing tweeted that the last flights from China to the UK for British nationals are set to leave this week.

It said flights will be run by “partner countries” and any British national and their immediate families, including those with non-UK passports, must make themselves known if they wish to travel.

“These may be the last flights for foreign nationals out of Hubei,” the message said.

“If you are in Hubei and want to leave, please register with us as soon as possible using 24/7 contact numbers +86(0)1085296600 or +44(0)2070081500.”

Researchers at Porton Down are leading the way in developing a vaccine for Coronavirus – backed by an extra £20 million

Separately, officials said there are no plans to introduce a US-style travel ban on foreign nationals who have recently been in China entering the country.

Sources told PA that the UK would continue to follow the advice of the World Health Organisation (WHO), which does not advocate such bans.

The Chinese government has accused the US of causing “panic” in its response instead of helping.

In other countries, there are more than 150 confirmed cases and one person has died in the Philippines.

Health Secretary Matt Hancock is due to update MPs later when he makes a statement to the Commons.

Earlier on Monday, Mr Hancock announced that £20 million of UK Government funding is being put towards the development of a coronavirus vaccine.