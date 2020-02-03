Northern Ireland’s First and Deputy First Minister will chair a new Stormont sub committee on Brexit.

Speaking during First Minister’s Questions at Stormont on Monday, Arlene Foster said the Executive had approved the establishment of a sub-committee on Brexit issues.

Members of the committee, which will meet for the first time on Tuesday, include economy minister Diane Dodds, finance minister Conor Murphy, agriculture minister Edwin Poots, justice minister Naomi Long and health minister Robin Swann.

Mrs Foster said other ministers can be invited to attend “should items of particular interest to their portfolio be discussed”.

“In summary, the committee will support the Executive by providing a forum for collective discussion and consideration of the implications of the EU exit on Northern Ireland in relation to influencing negotiations,” she said.

“It will also agree Northern Ireland policy positions on devolved responsibilities for consideration in decision-making by the UK Government and joint committee as well as developing proposals to maximise our influence at any opportunities arising from the Withdrawal Agreement, including the Northern Ireland protocol. It will also commission an assessment of the impact of the institutions and on relations north/south and east/west.

“It is intended that the first meeting of the sub-committee will be held tomorrow and I am confident that the wide-ranging membership of this sub-committee will allow us to consider Brexit in a holistic way.”