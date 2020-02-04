The US Justice Department official leading the investigation of big tech companies’ market dominance is stepping aside from the department’s Google probe because of his previous lobbying work for the firm.

Assistant attorney general Makan Delrahim is recusing himself from the investigation into Google, a person familiar with the matter said.

Makan Delrahim (Cliff Owen/AP)

Mr Delrahim lobbied on Google’s behalf in 2007 when the internet company, based in Mountain View, California, faced antitrust scrutiny over its acquisition of DoubleClick, a competitor in digital advertising.