Several different stories have made the front pages on Wednesday, with the latest on the coronavirus, moves to shake up the TV licence and a loaded gun left in a plane toilet featuring in the headlines.
The Times leads with the publication of a report into disgraced surgeon Ian Paterson as more than 11,000 of his former patients will be called in for checks.
The Daily Telegraph reports on reaction to the Government announcing a ban on hybrid cars from being sold after 2035.
Coronavirus leads The Guardian, with the paper reporting the Foreign Office’s advice that British nationals should leave China as soon as they can, while The Independent carries a similar story.
The trial of Hashem Abedi, brother of Manchester Arena bomber Salman, leads Metro and the Daily Mirror.
While the Daily Mail and The Sun lead with a story about a protection officer assigned to David Cameron leaving a loaded gun in the bathroom of a transatlantic flight.
The i and the Daily Express lead with a consultation on whether to criminalise non-payment of the TV licence fee.
The Financial Times reports on an executive at US firm SoftBank opting to leave the company.
While a story about a council employing an “expert” to sort potholes leads the Daily Star.