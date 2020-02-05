Several different stories have made the front pages on Wednesday, with the latest on the coronavirus, moves to shake up the TV licence and a loaded gun left in a plane toilet featuring in the headlines.

The Times leads with the publication of a report into disgraced surgeon Ian Paterson as more than 11,000 of his former patients will be called in for checks.

The Daily Telegraph reports on reaction to the Government announcing a ban on hybrid cars from being sold after 2035.

The front page of tomorrow’s Daily Telegraph: ‘Hybrid car fiasco a ‘kick in the face’ for drivers’ #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/ZIFMJquQlI — The Telegraph (@Telegraph) February 4, 2020

Coronavirus leads The Guardian, with the paper reporting the Foreign Office’s advice that British nationals should leave China as soon as they can, while The Independent carries a similar story.

Guardian front page, Wednesday 5 February 2020: 'Get out if you can’ – the warning to 30,000 Britons still in China pic.twitter.com/ltbj5KiwvR — The Guardian (@guardian) February 4, 2020

The trial of Hashem Abedi, brother of Manchester Arena bomber Salman, leads Metro and the Daily Mirror.

While the Daily Mail and The Sun lead with a story about a protection officer assigned to David Cameron leaving a loaded gun in the bathroom of a transatlantic flight.

SCOTTISH DAILY MAIL: Cameron’s bodyguard leaves gun in jet loo #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/kiKahif83f — Neil Henderson (@hendopolis) February 4, 2020

Tomorrow's front page: David Cameron's bodyguard sparks panic by leaving loaded gun in plane loo https://t.co/dVbncsJPcx pic.twitter.com/PBrf9htnfw — The Sun (@TheSun) February 4, 2020

The i and the Daily Express lead with a consultation on whether to criminalise non-payment of the TV licence fee.

Wednesday's front page: BBC license fee dodgers will be let off under government plans #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/RzLUNr2Luo — i newspaper (@theipaper) February 4, 2020

The Financial Times reports on an executive at US firm SoftBank opting to leave the company.

Just published: front page of the Financial Times, Wednesday February 5 https://t.co/VqboOQP5nD pic.twitter.com/jt2ufZ2HX4 — Financial Times (@FinancialTimes) February 4, 2020

While a story about a council employing an “expert” to sort potholes leads the Daily Star.