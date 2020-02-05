Gusts of up to 80mph could be felt in some coastal areas this weekend with the Met Office warning of “very strong winds” throughout the country.

Forecasters have issued a yellow weather warning covering the entirety of England, Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland from 6pm on Saturday and throughout Sunday.

Many inland areas of the UK could experience gusts of up to 60mph, the Met Office said, while gales of between 70-80mph could hit exposed coasts and hills, especially in the north and west.

⚠️ Yellow Weather Warning ⚠️ We're expecting some very windy weather late on Saturday and Sunday. Latest info 👉 https://t.co/YLu9XgzzHL Stay #WeatherAware pic.twitter.com/391GIlOumN — Met Office (@metoffice) February 4, 2020

Heavy rain is also expected, forecasters said.

Met Office chief meteorologist Neil Armstrong said: “After a dry start to the week for many, with some sunny spells, early frosts and fog patches, the weather will become more unsettled as we head towards the weekend.

“This warning is expected to be updated as we get nearer to the weekend and confidence grows in the exact track and intensity of the weather system that is causing the wind and also bringing the potential for some heavy rain.

“Although still a long way off in forecast terms, there are signals the unsettled weather arriving this weekend could also continue into next week.”