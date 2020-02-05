The Sun’s editor-in-chief Tony Gallagher has been announced as the new deputy editor of The Times.

Mr Gallagher, who has been in his role at The Sun for four years, said he is “delighted” to be taking over the role from Emma Tucker, who was recently appointed editor of the Sunday Times.

He said it is “the first paper I subscribed to as a child”.

Victoria Newton will start her new job next week (News UK/PA)

Victoria Newton, who is currently editor of The Sun on Sunday, will replace him as editor-in-chief at The Sun.

The Sun’s digital editor Keith Poole has been appointed as deputy editor-in-chief of The Sun.

Mr Gallagher will edit his final edition of The Sun on Friday and he, Ms Newton and Mr Poole will start their new roles on Monday.

News Corp executive chairman Rupert Murdoch said: “As editor of The Sun, Tony Gallagher has expertly steered the paper through two elections and the many dimensions of Brexit, ensuring that the news is always engaging and relevant for our readers.

“He is a newsman to his core and has edited with conviction, skill and energy.

“His experience across Fleet Street titles will be an asset to The Times.”

Keith Poole moves from digital editor to deputy editor-in-chief of the print edition of The Sun (News UK/PA)

Rebekah Brooks, chief executive of News UK, said: “I would like to thank Tony for his time as editor-in-chief of The Sun.

“Over the last four years, Tony has shown commitment and passion, editing through an exceptional news agenda and the paper’s 50th anniversary.

“He joins John Witherow on The Times, where they will make a formidable team.”

Mr Witherow said: “Tony is a newshound and one of the most dexterous and skilled editors in the trade.

“I am delighted to appoint him as my deputy and look forward to working with him.”

Mr Gallagher, who was previously news editor of the Daily Mail and was the head of news at the Daily Telegraph, said: “It has been the honour of a lifetime to edit The Sun and a great privilege to work alongside its outstanding staff.”

Ms Newton, who has worked at The Sun for more than 20 years and has been editor of The Sun on Sunday since 2015, said the paper “has been such a huge part of my life”.

She added: “I feel humbled at the thought of helping build the newsroom of the future, to serve our readers across the globe. I can’t wait to get started.”

Having previously worked for the Daily Mail and the MailOnline, Mr Poole joined The Sun as digital editor in 2017.

Of his new role, he said: “To be given the opportunity to drive The Sun’s future success, however people read us, is an immense honour and thrilling challenge.”