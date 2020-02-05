An MP operated on by rogue breast surgeon Ian Paterson has been praised for speaking out about about her ordeal.

Rachel Maclean criticised the “woefully lacking” response from authorities to Paterson which allowed him to continue practising for years.

The Redditch MP revealed her concerns on Wednesday after an independent inquiry recommended the recall of more than 11,000 patients Paterson had treated.

Thanks to all the lovely colleagues and friends who have been in touch today. I've been in touch with @MattHancock and @NadineDorries who have been incredibly supportive. The reason I am speaking out is not on my own account but of so many others who will be concerned. https://t.co/RlzNpg42gd — Rachel Maclean MP (@redditchrachel) February 5, 2020

“This man operated on me and I’m left with doubts about the procedure and my health years later,” the Tory tweeted.

“The extent of the malpractice he carried out is shocking, and the response from authorities was woefully lacking.”

Ms Maclean said colleagues had been “incredibly supportive”, adding: “The reason I am speaking out is not on my own account but of so many others who will be concerned.”

You have been so brave, Rachel. Sadly, when it comes to rogue doctors/ patient safety, the victims are often women. I am totally committed to study the recommendations of the Patterson report and do everything I can as the minister for patient safety to turn this around. https://t.co/ZFSJj9tmnx — Nadine Dorries 🇬🇧 (@NadineDorries) February 5, 2020

Health Minister Nadine Dorries told the MP: “You have been so brave, Rachel.

“Sadly, when it comes to rogue doctors/ patient safety, the victims are often women.”

She said she was “totally committed” to studying the report’s recommendations.

Health Secretary Matt Hancock said the Government would introduce the necessary changes within a year after the inquiry made 15 recommendations.

He said the “central” one was about information-sharing between different parts of the health system.

Paterson carried out unnecessary operations in NHS and private hospitals, exaggerating or inventing cancer risks and claiming payments for more expensive procedures.

He was employed by Heart of England NHS Foundation Trust but had practising privileges in the independent sector at Spire Parkway in Solihull and Spire Little Aston in Birmingham.

Paterson is serving a 20-year jail sentence after being found guilty of 17 counts of wounding with intent against 10 victims.

In September 2017, more than 750 patients treated by Paterson received compensation payouts from a £37 million fund.