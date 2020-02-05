An impaired driver taking a “joyride”along the Kansas City Chiefs’ Super Bowl parade route was put into a forced spin by law enforcement officers who then arrested the driver at gunpoint, according to officials and video footage of the incident.

Clay County sheriff’s deputies threw stop sticks, and several patrol cars surrounded the car and stopped it as it approached the crowd near Union Station in Kansas City, police said.

Video posted by WDAF-TV showed officers approaching the car with weapons drawn before taking two people into custody.

The arrest happened about three hours before the parade began, and no-one was injured.

The mayor, Quinton Lucas told the TV station that it was an impaired driver taking “a joyride” and was not terrorism-related.

He praised the quick response of the officers, who were cheered by fans who witnessed the incident.

“We have even more heroes to cheer today,” Mr Lucas said.

Fans had streamed into Kansas City by the thousands early Wednesday for the parade and rally to celebrate the Chiefs’ first Super Bowl championship in 50 years.