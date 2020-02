Kirk Douglas, synonymous with the golden age of cinema, has died aged 103.

Fellow Hollywood stars have paid tribute, with Kirk’s son Michael saying he leaves “a legacy in film that will endure for generations to come”.

Here are a selection of pictures from his career:

Kirk Douglas’s first foray into cinema came in 1946 when he secured a role in The Strange Love of Martha Ivers. Here, he and his wife Anne Buydens are pictured arriving in London in 1957 for a costume fitting for The Vikings (PA)

The 1950s saw Douglas star in Ace in the Hole, Paths of Glory and other Hollywood classics. Here, Douglas is back in London in 1958 to play the role of Dick Dudgeon in the film version of the George Bernard Shaw play The Devil’s Disciple (PA)

Douglas was also a keen philanthropist and is pictured here with actor Burt Lancaster rehearsing their song and dance act in preparation for Night of 100 Stars at the London Palladium in 1958 (PA)

Spartacus was the major hit of Douglas’s career in the 1960s, and he went on to star in films including The Heroes of Telemark alongside Richard Harris (PA)

Douglas wrote an autobiography, detailing the hardships that he and his six sisters had during their uprbringing in Amsterdam, New York (PA)

He married Anne Duydens in 1954 and celebrated her 100th birthday last April (PA)

The couple had two children, television and film producer Peter and stand-up comedian Eric, who died in 2004 aged 46 (PA)