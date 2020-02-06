An emboldened Donald Trump is now focused on his re-election fight with a united Republican Party behind him after he was acquitted of impeachment.

Republican senators voted largely in step to clear him, relying on a multitude of rationales for keeping him in office.

They felt his conduct in asking Ukraine to investigate a White House rival was not impeachable – and with an election in 10 months they said it is up to voters to determine his fate.

The president is also boosted by reassuring poll numbers, and chaos in the Democratic race to replace him.

For Mr Trump, there was one overriding message to draw from his acquittal: Even at a time of maximum political peril, it is his Republican Party.

One day after Mr Trump avoided talk of impeachment in his State of the Union address and argued that he had delivered on his 2016 campaign promises, the president was already moving to use impeachment as a 2020 rallying cry.

This factional fever and incoherent, ill-conceived process has finally ended and the President has rightfully been acquitted. It is time for our Country to move forward. Together. POTUS has accomplished so much and is just getting started. The best is yet to come! 🇺🇸 — Ivanka Trump (@IvankaTrump) February 5, 2020

Mr Trump tweeted after the vote that he would mark his acquittal with a statement at noon on Thursday to “discuss our Country’s VICTORY on the Impeachment Hoax!”.

The president and his allies sent giddy tweets needling his accusers and Democrats.

In his first message once the trial closed, Mr Trump posted an animated video using a Time magazine cover to suggest he would remain in office “4EVA”.

House minority leader Kevin McCarthy released a video of him tearing up the impeachment articles and White House social media director Dan Scavino tweeted an animated gif of Mr Trump dancing.

Ivanka Trump, the president’s daughter and a senior White House aide, said in a post: “This factional fever and incoherent, ill-conceived process has finally ended and the President has rightfully been acquitted. It is time for our Country to move forward. Together.”

The nation’s first presidential nominating contest, the Iowa caucuses, handed more good news to Mr Trump. A tabulating mishap threw the Democrats into chaos, depriving any candidate of a clear victory and allowing Mr Trump to paint the Democrats as incompetent and corrupt.

Mr Trump’s tenuous relationship with the Republican establishment has been a consistent theme of his political life in recent years, and he has repeatedly put the party’s values to the test.

Still, most Republicans have grudgingly stuck with him, through the revelations of the “Access Hollywood” tape, in which he was heard boasting about sexually assaulting women, and Charlottesville, where he defended white supremacists during a racial clash in the Virginia college town, as well as Helsinki, where he sided with Russia’s Vladimir Putin over US intelligence agencies about Moscow’s 2016 election interference.

They have now given him the victory he has been waiting for and lashing their fates to his like never before.