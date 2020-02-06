Two railway workers were killed when a high-speed passenger train derailed in northern Italy and hit a building.

The incident on the busy Milan-Bologna line saw the engine completely detach from the train before it hit the railway building at the side of the tracks, while travelling at 180mph.

The incident occurred near the town of Lodi, northern Italy, early on Thursday (Vigili del Fuoco via AP)

A total of 27 people were injured in the derailment, which involved a Freccia Rossa train with about 30 passengers on board.

Authorities said the train engineer and another train employee, apparently also an engineer, were killed in the crash, which occurred about 5.30am local time outside the town of Lodi.

Girolamo Fabiano, a railway police official, said: “The engine car derailed, detached completely and kept going. Then the second car derailed.”

Firefighters inspect a derailed carriage (Antonio Calanni/AP)

The rest of the carriages remained upright.

Mr Fabiano said work had been carried out on that stretch of line during the night. He said the cause of the crash is unclear and is being investigated.

Civil protection chief Angelo Borrelli said the train had departed from Milan at 5.10am and was heading south to Bologna when it derailed.

Two of the injured are in a serious condition.