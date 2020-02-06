The Rolling Stones have announced a series of new tour dates in North America.

The band announced Thursday that it will kick off a 15-city leg of its No Filter tour in San Diego on May 8.

Other cities where the veterans will play that they have not performed in recently include Cleveland; St Louis; Austin, Texas; Louisville, Kentucky; Charlotte, North Carolina; Tampa, Florida; and Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada.

It’s a new year, a new decade & we’re thrilled to announce a brand new Rolling Stones NO FILTER 2020 USA/CA tour! 🎸🎉 🎸 There is a fan presale starting on Weds Feb 12 sign up here to get access: https://t.co/aFu75Y310mTickets go on general sale Fri Feb 14 ❤️ #StonesNoFilter pic.twitter.com/nP2jtoaaVZ — The Rolling Stones (@RollingStones) February 6, 2020

The band will also perform in Minneapolis; Dallas; Detroit; Pittsburgh; Nashville, Tennessee, and Buffalo, New York.

The shows will end July 9 with a concert in Atlanta.

Tickets will go on sale at 10am local time on February 14.

Additional details have been posted at the band’s website, rollingstones.com.

The Stones’ tour through North America last year was postponed after Sir Mick Jagger had heart surgery, but the band rescheduled those dates and returned triumphantly to the road with a show in Chicago.

Another of the rescheduled shows featured the announcement that Nasa had named a tiny tumbling stone spotted on the Martian surface after the band.