A tourist who had his £115,000 watch stolen after being being stabbed during a “violent robbery” has revealed his wife gave chase to the attackers.

Three men are being sought by police after the 55-year-old man was knifed in the arm and his Breguet Tourbillon watch was snatched in Berkeley Square, in London’s Mayfair.

Property developer Bo Khan, from Manchester, was visiting the capital with his wife Karen and suffered a deep wound in the incident on June 9 last year.

In an interview with the MailOnline, Mr Khan said he was grabbed from behind by the attackers and stabbed in the elbow, before being dragged to the ground.

He revealed that his wife Karen, 56, initially ran after the culprits before rushing back to check on him.

#APPEAL | Three men were caught on CCTV, moments after they had viciously robbed a man for his watch in #Mayfair Do you have any info on who they are? Call police on 020 7321 7581 or 101. You can also call @Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 👉 https://t.co/MV89SUccdY pic.twitter.com/7aCoqqppmf — Metropolitan Police (@metpoliceuk) February 6, 2020

“I tried to jump in a taxi but the driver locked the doors and wouldn’t let me in. A black Audi stopped and let me in, we gave chase and got to them,” he said.

“I jumped out and ran but they were younger and got away.”

Mr Khan said his Breguet Tourbillon Extra Plat watch had not been recovered by police.

He told the MailOnline: “It has made me feel anxious and my friends have said I’m quite a different person – but I have recovered from my injuries.”

The suspects, in their 30s, of Mediterranean appearance and medium build, ran off in the direction of Park Lane with the watch, officers said.

Police have released images of three men they are seeking in connection with the attack.

The incident took place about a mile away from where 20-year-old student Mohamed Abdullah Al Araimi was stabbed to death in an attempt to steal his expensive watch on December 5 last year.

The Omani national, who was studying politics and economics at King’s College, was targeted near luxury department store Harrods in Knightsbridge.

Badir Rahim Alnazi, of Beaconsfield Road, Brent, north-west London, 23, has been charged with murder, attempted robbery and possession of a blade in relation to the attack on December 5.

Speaking about the June 9 incident, Detective Constable Eve Kelly said: “This violent robbery was committed in broad daylight, and it appears that the victim was specifically targeted for his watch.

“He and his wife were left shaken, and have since received counselling to help deal with the impact of this robbery.”