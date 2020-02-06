Chocolatier creates life-size sculpture of Cristiano Ronaldo
By
Press Association 2020
Portuguese chocolatier Jorge Cardoso applies the finishing touches to a model of football star Cristiano Ronaldo
A Portuguese chocolatier has created a life-size sculpture of football star Cristiano Ronaldo.
Jorge Cardoso spent around 200 hours of his free time completing the model of the Portugal and Juventus star.
The sculpture at the Suard chocolate factory in Givisiez, Switzerland, weighs a whopping 120kg and is about 1.87 metres tall.