The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have taken part in their first joint event since announcing they are leaving royal duties behind for financial freedom.

Harry and Meghan attended a JP Morgan event in Miami, Florida, where the duke gave a speech on Thursday at a luxury beachfront hotel.

It is not known if the duke – who had to choose between remaining a member of the monarchy or being financial independent – was paid for the speaking engagement.

Details have not been released about why the couple attended the event, but a number of charitable organisations have been featured at what has been described as the JP Morgan summit at the 1 Hotel in Miami’s South Beach.

A Buckingham Palace spokeswoman said: “I can confirm reports the Sussexes attended a JPMorgan gathering in Miami yesterday, where the Duke spoke.”

The Sussexes are living in Canada with their baby son Archie Mountbatten-Windsor as they prepare to drop their HRH styles and quit the monarchy.

Buckingham Palace said the Sussexes’ new life away from royal duties will begin in the spring of this year.