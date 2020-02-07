Labour leadership contender Sir Keir Starmer has cancelled his campaign events this weekend because his mother-in-law remains in a critical condition in intensive care.

Shadow cabinet member Sir Keir was due to take part in hustings with other candidates in the battle to succeed Jeremy Corbyn on Saturday and Sunday.

A spokesperson for the early front-runner in the leadership race said: “Since being admitted to hospital two weeks ago, Keir’s mother-in-law remains in a critical condition in intensive care.

“For this reason, he will be cancelling all campaign events this weekend and will be unable to attend hustings.

“We ask that his family’s privacy is respected at this time.”

Sir Keir pulled out of campaign events for a number of days in January after his mother-in-law was admitted to hospital following an accident.

At the time the shadow cabinet member thanked people for their “support and kindness” in what he said had been – and would continue to be – a “very difficult time”.

Polls have regularly been suggesting that Sir Keir is likely to come out on top in the leadership ballot in which he is pitted against Rebecca Long-Bailey, Emily Thornberry and Lisa Nandy.

The campaign result will be announced on April 4.