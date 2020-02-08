Storm Ciara will lead to treacherous conditions on many roads in the UK this weekend.

The AA breakdown rescue service and road safety charity IAM RoadSmart have issued tips on staying safe behind the wheel.

Here is a summary of their advice:

1. Do not even start your journey if weather conditions are extreme.

2. Check weather and traffic information updates regularly and plan your route carefully, allowing extra time.

3. Keep both hands on the wheel with a firm grip.

4. Take extra care when passing cyclists, motorcyclists and horse-riders.

5. Keep your distance from other vehicles, particularly high-sided vehicles and caravans.

6. Prepare for strong gusts of wind, such as in gaps between buildings and after overtaking larger vehicles.

7. Keep your speed down. This will give you more time to avoid debris and reduce the extent you are blown of course.

8. Take note of the movement of trees to get an indication of wind strength.

9. Keep an eye out for twigs or small branches in the road. They could indicate there is a fallen tree or large branch around the next bend.

10. Be aware that partially fallen trees can be hard to spot if they hang above the sweep of your headlights.