There have been power outages, flooded roads and fallen trees across Ireland in the wake of Storm Ciara.

Orange status wind warnings were put in place by forecaster Met Eireann, with gusts of up to 130 kilometres per hour expected, up to noon on Sunday.

An estimated 10,000 homes, farms and businesses were left without power at the height of the storm.

Blackrock Diving Tower in Salthill, Co Galway, is battered by waves as Ireland and the UK were hit by Storm Ciara (Liam McBurney/PA)

Counties in the west and south, including Co Waterford, Clare and Galway, have been among the worst affected.

The National Parks and Wildlife Service (NPWS) advised the public for safety reasons against visiting a number locations “owing to the woodland nature of the sites”.

These include Connemara National Park, Wicklow Mountains National Park and Wild Nephin Ballycroy National Park while the wind warning was in place.

The opening ceremony of Galway’s year as European Capital of Culture on Saturday was cancelled due to weather conditions.

Construction workers begin the process of dismantling steps at Galway’s South Park after organisers of the opening ceremony to mark Galway’s year as European Capital of Culture cancelled the ceremony due to bad weather (Liam McBurney/PA)

The fire-lighting spectacle had been expected to draw thousands of spectators.

Organisers said in a statement they were extremely disappointed to announce the cancellation but the decision had been made in the interests of public safety.

Met Eireann warned a combination of spring high tides, high seas and stormy conditions had created a significant risk of coastal flooding, particularly along western and north-western coasts.

Irish airline Aer Lingus advised passengers to check the status of their flights before leaving for the airport.

Minister @DeirdreHargey advises householders affected by flooding as result of #StormCiara that the Scheme of Emergency Financial Assistance to District Councils has been activated. Those affected should contact their local council — Communities NI (@CommunitiesNI) February 9, 2020

Meanwhile, in Northern Ireland an estimated 300 customers were without power on Sunday morning, with the eastern half of the region worst affected.

Communities minister Deirdre Hargey said emergency flooding funding to district councils has been activated, advising those faced with flooding to contact their local authority.