The latest on the coronavirus outbreak and a transport revolution are among the stories on the front pages of the nation’s newspapers.

“The American woman accused of killing Harry Dunn was a CIA agent”, The Mail on Sunday claims.

MAIL ON SUNDAY: Harry Dunn’s ‘killer’ was a CIA spy #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/CLvGxM9RPW — Neil Henderson (@hendopolis) February 8, 2020

The Observer reports that The Department of Health and Social Care “has been selling the medical data of millions of NHS patients to American and other international drugs companies”.

OBSERVER: Revealed: how drugs giants can access your health records #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/k4wIK1HJH8 — Neil Henderson (@hendopolis) February 8, 2020

The UK is facing a “major” virus outbreak, according to an expert in the field, The Sunday Times says.

In The Sunday Times tomorrow, the world-renowned virologist Peter Piot reveals his fears of a major coronavirus outbreak in Britain #tomorrowspaperstoday pic.twitter.com/7bFAYb7cKw — The Sunday Times (@thesundaytimes) February 8, 2020

The Sunday Telegraph splash says Boris Johnson has been weighing up shock plans to impose a “mansion tax” on owners of expensive homes.

SUNDAY TELEGRAPH: Tories eye mansion tax and raid on pensions #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/ZA1VyaR8PF — Neil Henderson (@hendopolis) February 8, 2020

A soldier lay dead in an Army camp for three weeks before he was found late last month, according to the Sunday Mirror.

Tomorrow's front page: Soldier lay dead in barracks for three weeks #tomorrowspaperstoday https://t.co/B4BiO9VMS4 pic.twitter.com/1ELc7l2v0k — Sunday Mirror (@TheSundayMirror) February 8, 2020

The Sunday Express reports the “biggest revolution in transport and communications in Britain since the Victorian era will be unveiled by Boris Johnson this week”.

SUNDAY EXPRESS: PM gears up for Britain to boom #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/GUYKz2PzCi — Neil Henderson (@hendopolis) February 8, 2020

Migrants hid in a lorry to escape Britain, according to the Sunday People.

And the Daily Star Sunday says football player “Dele Alli sent a video making fun of an Asian man over the coronavirus crisis”.