The latest on the coronavirus outbreak and a transport revolution are among the stories on the front pages of the nation’s newspapers.
“The American woman accused of killing Harry Dunn was a CIA agent”, The Mail on Sunday claims.
The Observer reports that The Department of Health and Social Care “has been selling the medical data of millions of NHS patients to American and other international drugs companies”.
The UK is facing a “major” virus outbreak, according to an expert in the field, The Sunday Times says.
The Sunday Telegraph splash says Boris Johnson has been weighing up shock plans to impose a “mansion tax” on owners of expensive homes.
A soldier lay dead in an Army camp for three weeks before he was found late last month, according to the Sunday Mirror.
The Sunday Express reports the “biggest revolution in transport and communications in Britain since the Victorian era will be unveiled by Boris Johnson this week”.
Migrants hid in a lorry to escape Britain, according to the Sunday People.
And the Daily Star Sunday says football player “Dele Alli sent a video making fun of an Asian man over the coronavirus crisis”.