Storm Ciara has swept across the UK, with heavy rain and severe gales disrupting travel.

Waves crash into the sea wall at Newhaven in East Sussex (Andrew Matthews/PA)

Onlookers watch the storm-churned waters at Newhaven (Andrew Matthews/PA)

A RNLI lifeboat makes its way out to sea at Newhaven (Andrew Matthews/PA)

Police attend the scene of a fallen tree blocking Furze Platt Road, Maidenhead (Peter Clifton/PA)

Air passengers wait for news after flights were cancelled at Belfast City Airport (Aine Fox/PA)

A fallen tree in the Longlevens area of Gloucester (Rod Minchin/PA)

Water is pumped from a closed section of the A66 near Bowes in Co Durham (Owen Humphreys/PA)

Traffic passes through water on the A66 (Owen Humphreys/P{A)

Damage to one of the stands at Wisbech Town Football Club in Cambridgeshire (Joe Giddens/PA)

Stormy seas at Worthing, West Sussex (Michael Drummond/PA)

Onlookers gaze at waves during the windy weather in Ardrossan, North Ayrshire (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Flooded streets in Appleby-in-Westmorland, Cumbria (Owen Humphreys/PA)

Flooding in Appleby-in-Westmorland (Owen Humphreys/PA)