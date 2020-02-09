The hammering gale-force winds of Storm Ciara are on full display in a southern seaside town, where they are causing a huge crane to spin around – while another in London has been bent over “like spaghetti”.

A yellow crane at a building site in Worthing, West Sussex, was seen rotating freely in the wind as 41mph gusts battered the south coast.

Normally a solid presence high above a 141-home development on the seafront, Sunday’s storm has turned the crane into a spinning top.

Sussex Police said they had received several reports about the whirling crane but confirmed there is no cause for concern as it is designed to move with the wind.

Amid gales in Stanmore, London, a crane was folded over on itself “like it’s made of spaghetti”.

Huge crane folded in half by the wind in Stanmore #StormCíara pic.twitter.com/dak58ltx3Z — Lindsey Wells (@Linziwells) February 9, 2020

Lindsey Wells took a picture of the crane by Stanmore Tube station at just after 11am and said two fire engines were in attendance.

The 36-year-old local resident told the PA news agency: “(It) looks like it’s made of spaghetti. It’s lucky it wasn’t during the week, as it’s a very busy, big development.”

PA has contacted London Fire Brigade but it is currently unclear whether anyone was hurt by the collapse.

In reference to the Worthing crane, Sussex Police tweeted: “Sussex Police have had a number of reports about the crane on Brighton Road Worthing turning in the high winds.

“Sussex Police have been in contact with the developers and the crane’s safety mechanism is designed to let it move in the wind.”

Further down the coast a handful of residents were seen gathering on Worthing Pier to experience the force of the storm and watch the crashing waves.