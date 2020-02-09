Rogue trampolines and an Everton fan braving the cold winds in his swimming trunks have been some of the quirkier sightings as Storm Ciara batters the UK and Ireland.

Fundraiser Michael Cullen, better known as Speedo Mick, shared a video of himself tackling the conditions in Glastonbury, Somerset, on a charity walk from John O’Groats to Land’s End – despite Met Office warnings of gusts of more than 90 miles per hour.

“Speedos are designed to get wet and mine are absolutely soaking in this weather,” Mr Cullen told the PA news agency.

“The wind is whipping my back, and it feels like I am getting flogged.

“I really wouldn’t advise anybody else to do this – I can’t believe I am out in this myself but, I am doing this for a really good cause and no storm is going to stop me getting to Land’s End to complete this challenge.”

The Liverpudlian is raising money for community projects for disadvantaged young people and donations have passed £178,000 so far.

In the South East, a trampoline blown onto train tracks in Chelsfield, south London, disrupted rail services to the capital.

⚠️ Here’s the trampoline that is currently disrupting services towards London, we are working to remove it but will need further staff to assist given its size. @Se_Railway will continue provide the latest travel information between Orpington-Sevenoaks. ⚠️ https://t.co/Obk0T80w97 pic.twitter.com/cYaeR0KSf8 — Network Rail Kent and Sussex (@NetworkRailSE) February 9, 2020

“We are working to remove it but will need further staff to assist given its size,” tweeted Network Rail Kent and Sussex early on Sunday morning.

The trampoline was later removed but at around lunchtime another was found in Bickley.

⚠️ Oh look. This is #Bickley on the Victoria/Chatham main line, it's our second trampoline of the day and the lines are blocked and power off. Trains affected are @Se_Railway + @TLRailUK . We've got a team on its way. #StormCiara trampoline count: 2 ⚠️ pic.twitter.com/seeeB5TmjV — Network Rail Kent and Sussex (@NetworkRailSE) February 9, 2020

“Oh look… it’s our second trampoline of the day and the lines are blocked and power off. #StormCiara trampoline count: 2,” Network Rail tweeted.

And in the Peak District, trainee rescue dog Geoffrey the springer spaniel practised finding a volunteer posing as a person in need amid blustery conditions.

Search and Rescue Dog Training during #StormCíara. Wonderful volunteers hiding in abysmal weather conditions. It didn't phase the dogs however. They still found the people hiding on the hills and got their favourite toys.#ukweather #mountainrescue#volunteers pic.twitter.com/2e0D6wGGVf — Mountain Rescue Search Dogs England (@MRSearchDogsEng) February 9, 2020

Geoffrey was filmed playing with a toy in the wind with one of the volunteers – a reward for finding them.

“Our volunteers train twice a week, every week all over the country,” Andrew Keen, of Mountain Rescue Search Dogs England, told PA.

“Even in today’s storm, the dogs need to practice finding people and the handlers working them.

“The bodies are volunteers who all year round, hide on mountainsides so our dogs can learn how to find them.”