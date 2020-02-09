Part of a cafe and guest house has collapsed into a river as Storm Ciara battered Scotland with high winds and heavy rain.

Police were called to Bridge House Guest House and Sonia’s Bistro in Hawick in the Borders at around 9.30am on Sunday to reports of structural damage.

Footage posted on social media showed a wall of the building collapsing into the fast-flowing River Teviot leaving the rooms inside exposed.

Emergency services said the building on Sandbed had been evacuated and there were no reports of any injuries.

An amber warning of heavy rain was in force between 2am and 10am on Sunday in the Borders while flood warnings were also in place.

Screengrabs from video footage of part of Bridge House Guest House and Sonia’s Bistro in Hawick collapsing into the fast-flowing River Teviot (Ryan McGee/PA)

A police spokesman said: “At around 9.30am on Sunday police in Hawick were made aware of structural damage to the Bridge House guest house.

“Officers attended and helped the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service at the scene.

“The building has been evacuated and there are no injuries.”

The Scottish Environment Protection Agency has issued 15 flood alerts and 64 flood warnings including several in the Borders.