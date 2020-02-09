High winds and heavy rain have caused flooding, travel disruption and damaged buildings as Storm Ciara battered Scotland.

Authorities had warned the storm was likely to cause “significant disruption” after the Met Office issued yellow warnings of strong winds across Scotland on Sunday with gusts of up to 80mph possible in some areas.

In Hawick in the Borders a guest house and bistro collapsed into the River Teviot on Sunday, though no-one was injured.

Footage posted on social media showed a wall of the Bridge House Guest House and Sonia’s Bistro building collapsing into the fast-flowing River Teviot.

Heavy rain resulted in flooding in the Whitesands area of Dumfries, after the River Nith burst its banks.

A guest house collapsed into the river in Hawick (@KenTheHorse1514/PA)

A gust of 77mph was recorded in Tiree and 70mph in Lerwick, Shetland on Sunday, the Met Office said.

The strong gusts followed high winds on Saturday when three people were injured after part of a pub roof collapsed in Perth.

Emergency services were called to the scene at The Venue in St John Street, Perth at around 7.25pm on Saturday.

Police said no-one was seriously injured.

Morning all. We're starting to see waves crashing over the sea wall at Saltcoats as #StormCiara takes hold. Our team is there monitoring the conditions, but @ScotRail services won't be able to travel through the area for now. pic.twitter.com/VCNjDUW1D5 — Network Rail Scotland (@NetworkRailSCOT) February 9, 2020

Ferry operator Caledonian MacBrayne suspended or cancelled many of its services on Sunday, as the west of the country bore the brunt of the bad weather.

Train operator ScotRail said it had suspended services between Kilwinning and Largs and Ardrossan “due to the severe weather conditions”.

Meanwhile Avanti West Coast, which runs rail services between London and Scotland, took the decision not to run trains north of Preston, as a result of the impact of Storm Ciara.

And the A78 road northbound between Largs and Skelmorlie in Ayrshire was also closed due to flooding.

ROAD ⛔️CLOSED⛔️ Current scene on #Whitesands in #Dumfries where the #RiverNith has burst its banks & flooded the roadway. High tide is 11am so please avoid the area. A #yellow weather ⚠️warning ⚠️ is still in place for #stormciara. #weatheraware #flood #staysafe pic.twitter.com/3tBm9hTvDl — Nithsdale Police (@NithsdalePolice) February 9, 2020

Transport Secretary Michael Matheson said: “The Met Office is telling us that we are facing a prolonged period of adverse weather, with Storm Ciara bringing strong winds and rain to most of Scotland this weekend.

“We’re also being told to expect snow and high winds throughout Monday and on Tuesday morning, so there is the potential for significant disruption on the trunk road network, as well as other modes of transport.

“It’s important that people check the latest information before they set off, drive to the conditions and follow Police Scotland travel advice.”

The Scottish Environment Protection Agency (Sepa) issued 15 flood alerts and 62 flood warnings.

The highest level of rainfall was recorded in Eskdalemuir in Dumfries and Galloway where 84mm of rain fell in the 24 hours up to 4pm on Sunday, the Met Office said.

Nigel Goody, Sepa duty flood manager, said: “Storm Ciara has arrived with a dangerous combination of high tides, high storm surge and high inshore waves across coastal areas.

“Avoid crashing waves and follow the advice of emergency services and local councils.”

Inspector Davy Hynd of Police Scotland’s Road Policing Unit said: “There is a high risk of disruption in the affected area and, if you do travel, you are likely to experience significant delays.

“If you must travel please plan your route, as well as alternative routes, in advance.”