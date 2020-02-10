The fallout from Storm Ciara dominates most of Monday’s front pages.

The Daily Express, Metro and the i all lead with Ciara, dubbing it the “storm of the century”.

Monday’s EXPRESS: Storm of the century batters Britain #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/wJKtc70jaV — Helen Miller (@MsHelicat) February 9, 2020

Alongside coverage of Sunday’s storm, The Times and The Daily Telegraph report that a south coast businessman is believed to have “infected at least seven other Britons” with the coronavirus during a skiing holiday in France.

The Times 10/2/20Newhaven harbour in East Sussex received a pounding as Storm Ciara disrupted travel by road, rail and sea — but enabled a transatlantic jet to set a speed record. Photo : Peter Cripps/Brighton Pictures. #tomorrowspaperstoday #thetimes @thetimes pic.twitter.com/dyhTSgqeSf — The Times Pictures (@TimesPictures) February 9, 2020

Monday’s TELEGRAPH: Pressure on health chiefs over British virus ‘super spreader’ #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/yBh6HrRHxV — Helen Miller (@MsHelicat) February 9, 2020

Staying with the outbreak, the Financial Times says that businesses in China are remaining closed despite government efforts to restart the nation’s economy.

Just published: front page of the Financial Times UK edition Monday February 10 https://t.co/XE14oonp6s pic.twitter.com/mUBSSClJur — Financial Times (@FinancialTimes) February 9, 2020

The number of people affected by the Windrush scandal could be “just the tip of the iceberg”, according to The Guardian.

Guardian front page, Monday 10 February 2020: Known Windrush victims 'may be tip of the iceberg' pic.twitter.com/S7vRoWYfyJ — The Guardian (@guardian) February 9, 2020

The Daily Mail leads with a story on online pharmacies taking advantage of the nation’s HRT crisis.

The Independent says that a doctor has, on her deathbed, warned of a “hidden epidemic” of asbestos-related cancers among NHS staff and patients.

The Sun reports Phillip Schofield’s wife has “vowed to stand by him” after the This Morning presenter admitted that he is gay.

Tomorrow's front page: Phillip Schofield's wife Steph has vowed to stand by him after his bombshell admission that he is gay https://t.co/zx9mo1Xpx0 pic.twitter.com/jYATnIPLA4 — The Sun (@TheSun) February 9, 2020

Meanwhile, the Daily Mirror and Daily Star run with pictures of Strictly champions Kelvin Fletcher and Oti Mabuse meeting up for a late-night drink at a hotel bar.