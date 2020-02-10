China’s coronavirus death toll rose by 97 early on Monday to 908, with the number of confirmed cases on the country’s mainland increasing to 40,171.

The increases have dented optimism that disease control measures including the isolation of major cities might be effectively battling the outbreak.

Some 3,062 new virus cases were reported over the 24 hours until midnight local time on Sunday, which was a 15% increase from Saturday and broke a string of daily declines.

In Japan, 65 more people on a quarantined cruise ship have tested positive for coronavirus, Japan’s health minister said on Monday.

PA Graphics

There are now 136 confirmed cases on the Diamond Princess, quarantined in the port of Yokohama, near Tokyo, with officials previously saying 70 people had the virus among the 3,711 passengers and crew.

Health minister Katsunobu Kato said the Japanese government was considering testing all passengers and crew on the ship, which would require them to remain on board until results are available.

“We are doing the utmost to keep everyone in good health,” he said.

In Hong Kong authorities reported seven more cases, raising its total to 36, while Malaysia reported its 18th case.

WHO has released interim guidance on infection prevention during health care, home care & advice on the use of masks 😷 in various settings. WHO #2019nCoV Situation Report 8 February 2020 https://t.co/oKXxKkk3uX pic.twitter.com/lYayVdYfoG — World Health Organization (WHO) (@WHO) February 8, 2020

More than 360 cases have been confirmed outside mainland China.

The fatality toll has passed the 774 people believed to have died of Sars, another viral outbreak that originated in China.

And the total confirmed cases of the new virus vastly exceed the 8,098 sickened by Sars.

Tourists wearing face masks line up to a departure gate at Bali airport in Indonesia (Firdia Lisnawati/AP)

Asian stock markets slid on Monday following warnings that investor optimism about the disease and its economic impact coming under control might be premature.

Chinese businesses are reeling from anti-disease measures that have closed shops, restaurants and factories and disrupted travel.