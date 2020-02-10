A football fan who filmed the moment when a 16-year-old was hit over the head by a police officer’s baton said the youth could have been killed.

South Yorkshire Police is investigating what happened after Barnsley’s game against local rivals Sheffield Wednesday on Saturday.

Spencer White, who filmed the incident, said there had been trouble between the two sets of fans after the match, as they both travelled towards the town’s transport interchange.

Screengrab taken with permission of the 16-year-old football fan

The Barnsley fan said: “There were fights popping off randomly.

“Every two or three minutes there was a crowd of people getting rowdy.

“As I got to the train station there were two lads fighting, one a Barnsley fan and one a Sheffield Wednesday fan.

“I pulled out my phone to record it and the video shows the rest.”

His film, which has been shared on social media, shows a 16-year-old fan being hit on the head with a baton, then a struggle on the floor, with blood coming out of his head.

Witnesses remonstrated angrily with officers at the scene.

Spencer, also 16, said: “He could have been killed, really.”

Screengrab taken with permission a 16-year-old football fan being hit over the head by a police officer’s baton

Match commander, chief superintendent Sarah Poolman said: “A full open investigation, including extended video footage, will take place to ascertain the circumstances surrounding the incident, including the actions which led to a 16-year-old boy sustaining a head injury from an officer’s baton and an officer being assaulted, sustaining injuries to his stomach and head.

“The 16-year-old boy was taken to hospital by ambulance.

“The police officer also attended hospital.

“Both of their injuries and not life-threatening.

“A 47-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of assaulting an emergency service worker.

“He has been released under investigation.”

She asked anyone with information, including video footage, to contact 101.