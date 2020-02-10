A plane was hit by lightning this morning when flying between the Channel Islands of Jersey and Guernsey.

One passenger described how “a bright flash” lit up the cabin shortly after take-off.

Alan O Rafferty told the PA news agency: “There was a loud bang and the plane gave a shake and a bright flash lit up cabin.

“We carried on to Jersey, made to approach, they let down the landing gear and it was then taken back up — the captain informed us that we had been hit by a bolt and we were returning to Exeter.”

Despite normally being a 20-minute journey between the two islands, Mr O Rafferty said they were delayed for five hours in Exeter before being able to return home.

A Flybe spokeswoman said: “As a precautionary measure, the captain elected to return to Exeter so that the aircraft could be thoroughly inspected in the Exeter hangars by its engineers.

“The aircraft landed safely without incident and all 64 passengers disembarked as normal.

The Flybe plane was carrying 64 passengers when it was struck by lightning (PA)

“Arrangements were made to enable them to complete their journey as soon as possible later today.

“Flybe’s engineers have since confirmed that the aircraft sustained no damage during the incident.

The spokeswoman continued: “We sincerely apologise to our passengers for the inconvenience experienced however their safety and that of our crew is our number one priority at all times.”