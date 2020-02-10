Four people had to be rescued near the summit of Britain’s highest peak after getting caught in blizzard conditions without proper kit – with some of them wearing trainers.

Rescuers said the group was extremely lucky after attempting to scale Ben Nevis in the Highlands in “horrendous” weather without ice axes and crampons, and apparently no maps.

Three of them were wearing trainers when they were airlifted from the mountain in wind chill temperatures of minus 20C on Monday.

22 team members out on summit of Ben Nevis searching for group of 4 who are stuck on steep ground near summit. Weather… Posted by Lochaber Mountain Rescue Team on Monday, February 10, 2020

Lochaber Mountain Rescue said 22 members were involved in the search operation which concluded around 7.30pm.

The team said in a statement on Facebook: “Extremely lucky people. No winter kit – no ice axes, no crampons and as far as we are aware no maps. Three of the guys were in trainers!!!!

“They were about 150 metres down into Coire Eoghainn on steep ice and if they had slipped or gone down any further consequences could have far more serious.

“Fantastic effort by the Team members to find them and get them down safely. Thanks to R151 for assistance and some great flying to get casualties lifted from Half Way Lochan.”

The group was taken to Belford Hospital in Fort William where their condition was not known.