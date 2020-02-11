After Storm Ciara drew the attention of the nation’s papers over the last few days, the coronavirus dominates Tuesday’s headlines.
The Daily Telegraph and Daily Mail lead with growing fears that the UK could be set to face a “major coronavirus outbreak”.
The Metro and The Independent both run coronavirus stories alongside pictures from the Oscars.
Stories on the coronavirus and Boris Johnson’s pledge to improve bus services lead on The Times’s front page.
The Guardian and the i say a £5 billion pledge is aimed at overhauling local transport in the North and Midlands with improved bus services and new cycle routes.
The expansion will ensure “more routes, more frequent services and cheaper fares in every region of the country”, according to the Daily Express.
Elsewhere, the Daily Mirror says families in the North are “fuming” after Storm Ciara resulted in widespread flooding for the third time since 2012.
The Sun reports the Queen’s grandson Peter Phillips is to separate from his wife Autumn.
The Financial Times leads with Sajid Javid’s push for the EU to sign up to a long-term “permanent equivalence” regime to ensure the City can maintain access to the European Union market.
And the Daily Star says Crufts bosses are blaming Brexit for a decrease in the number of foreign mutts taking part in this year’s dog show.