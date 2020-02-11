After Storm Ciara drew the attention of the nation’s papers over the last few days, the coronavirus dominates Tuesday’s headlines.

The Daily Telegraph and Daily Mail lead with growing fears that the UK could be set to face a “major coronavirus outbreak”.

The front page of tomorrow's Daily Telegraph 'Police can force virus carriers into quarantine'#TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/K2YD85FFbc — The Telegraph (@Telegraph) February 10, 2020

The Metro and The Independent both run coronavirus stories alongside pictures from the Oscars.

Stories on the coronavirus and Boris Johnson’s pledge to improve bus services lead on The Times’s front page.

Bid to trace patients as coronavirus infects GPs#TomorrowsPapersToday @hendopolis pic.twitter.com/f5resdHl2I — The Times Pictures (@TimesPictures) February 10, 2020

The Guardian and the i say a £5 billion pledge is aimed at overhauling local transport in the North and Midlands with improved bus services and new cycle routes.

Guardian front page, Tuesday 11 February 2020: Johnson pledges £5bn overhaul of bus services to fend off HS2 revolt pic.twitter.com/2MV7h4zV7O — Guardian news (@guardiannews) February 10, 2020

Tuesday's front page: Billions to be spend on buses and bike routes as PM unveils £5bn package#tomorrowspaperstoday pic.twitter.com/pGDeYpHCJk — i newspaper (@theipaper) February 10, 2020

The expansion will ensure “more routes, more frequent services and cheaper fares in every region of the country”, according to the Daily Express.

Elsewhere, the Daily Mirror says families in the North are “fuming” after Storm Ciara resulted in widespread flooding for the third time since 2012.

The Sun reports the Queen’s grandson Peter Phillips is to separate from his wife Autumn.

Tomorrow's front page: 'Queen 'devastated' as favourite grandson Peter Phillips separates from wife' https://t.co/VpDCExWkf7 pic.twitter.com/EGaRt9S4os — The Sun (@TheSun) February 10, 2020

The Financial Times leads with Sajid Javid’s push for the EU to sign up to a long-term “permanent equivalence” regime to ensure the City can maintain access to the European Union market.

Just published: front page of the Financial Times UK edition Tuesday February 11 https://t.co/sjyTnU8bYq pic.twitter.com/jJnYKf6bF2 — Financial Times (@FinancialTimes) February 10, 2020

And the Daily Star says Crufts bosses are blaming Brexit for a decrease in the number of foreign mutts taking part in this year’s dog show.