The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are to travel to Australia to visit coastal towns devastated by bushfires, according to reports.

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison is to issue a formal invitation to William and Kate following weeks of negotiations between his government and Kensington Palace, the Sydney Morning Herald said.

The trip has been dubbed a “bushfire recovery tour”, and is seen as having the potential to raise more international donations for survivors and volunteer firefighters due to the couple’s high profile and their popularity on social media.

The Cambridges sent a message of support following the wildfires, which have ravaged the country in recent months.

In a post on their KensingtonRoyal Instagram account in January, the couple said their thoughts and prayers were with the communities affected.

“We continue to be shocked and deeply saddened to hear about the fires that are destroying homes, livelihoods and wildlife across much of Australia.” they said.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge (Rowan Griffiths/Daily Mirror/PA)

The duke and duchess added: “We send our deepest condolences to the families and friends of those who have tragically lost their lives, and the brave firemen who continue to risk their own lives to save the lives of others.”

Kensington Palace has not commented. It is understood no official invitation has been received so far.

The Cambridges took Prince George on a tour to Australia and New Zealand in 2014, when he was nine months old.