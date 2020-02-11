A dog walker in Liverpool has become the latest person to die as the UK faces yet more stormy weather.

The man, aged in his 60s, was hit by a falling tree branch in Black Wood, Woolton, on Tuesday.

It comes after a driver was killed when a tree fell on to his car as Storm Ciara battered the UK at the weekend.

More wet and windy weather is forecast for the UK (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)

The 58-year-old man, from Micheldever, in Hampshire, was pronounced dead at the scene on the A33 after the tree toppled as he was driving his Mercedes on Sunday afternoon.

More stormy weather is in store, with the Met Office predicting that the next named weather system – Storm Dennis – is set to bring strong winds and heavy rain to parts of the UK.

While the 97mph top recorded windspeed brought to the Isle of Wight by Storm Ciara is unlikely to be repeated, gusts of 50mph are expected, with more than 60mph possible over hills, coastal areas and exposed locations, the forecaster said.

Predicted heavy rain will also run the risk of further flooding.

Around 730 properties are believed to have been affected by flooding in recent days, the Environment Agency said as it warned of more wet weather ahead when Storm Dennis takes hold.

(PA Graphics)

Caroline Douglass, flood duty manager at the agency, said: “River and surface water flooding is possible on Saturday into Sunday due to Storm Dennis and we are advising people to check their flood risk and to stay safe on the coast or when walking or driving near swollen rivers.”

She also warned people against taking “dangerous” so-called storm selfies.

The Met Office said transport delays and cancellations can be expected as well as damage to power supplies and large coastal waves in the worst of the stormy weather.

Chief meteorologist Steve Ramsdale said: “Another spell of very wet and windy ​weather is expected for Saturday.

“Although Storm Dennis is currently not expected to be as severe as Ciara, disruption is still likely.”

Another afternoon of sunshine and blustery showers, these readily falling as #snow, especially in the north – numerous @metoffice #warnings remain in place Stay #WeatherAware pic.twitter.com/GfVYqfNuKi — Met Office (@metoffice) February 11, 2020

The clear-up operation continued as the rain and wind from Storm Ciara gave way to snow and ice across the country.

Heavy snow fell in some regions after the storm disrupted flights, ferries and trains throughout the UK and the Republic of Ireland.

On Tuesday there was an amber warning for heavy snow showers in southern Scotland as well as a yellow warning for wind and snow across much of the country.

That warning also applies to Northern Ireland, and a yellow warning for snow and ice is in place in parts of northern England.