Samsung has announced its new line-up of flagship smartphones, which come with a brand new camera system designed to appeal to social media users.

Here is a look at the key features of the new Galaxy S20 range.

– Galaxy S20

The smallest of the three new devices, the S20 has a 6.2-inch Quad HD+ Infinity-O display.

It is also the only device in the line-up with a triple rear camera system, made up of a 12-megapixel ultra-wide lens, a 12-megapixel wide-angle lens and 64-megapixel telephoto lens.

The camera system is completed by the new Space Zoom feature, which allows for up to 30X Super Resolution zoom when taking photos.

On the front of the device is a 10-megapixel selfie camera.

Elsewhere, the S20 is also 5G ready and comes with a 4,500mAh battery and support for wireless charging.

It comes with either 8 or 12GB RAM and 128GB of storage, with a microSD slot supporting up to one terabyte of additional storage.

The S20 will start at £799.

– Galaxy S20+

The S20+ sports the same Quad HD+ display as the S20, but in a larger 6.7-inch size.

The device also houses a larger quad camera system, with a DepthVision lens in place alongside the same ultra-wide, wide-angle and telephoto lenses found on the S20.

It too supports Space Zoom up to 30X.

The S20+ also has a 10-megapixel selfie camera.

The device is 5G ready, has a 4,500mAh battery and supports wireless charging.

It comes with 12GB RAM and either 128 or 512GB of storage, with a microSD slot which supports up to one terabyte of additional storage space.

The Galaxy S20+ will cost £999.

– Galaxy S20 Ultra

The biggest of the three devices, the Ultra has a 6.9-inch Quad HD+ Infinity-O display.

Its quad camera system comprises a 12-megapixel ultra-wide lens, a 108-megapixel wide-angle, 48-megapixel telephoto lens and DepthVision Camera.

This is joined by a 40-megapixel selfie camera on the front of the device.

Space Zoom on the Ultra allows for up to 100X Super Resolution Zoom when taking photos.

It comes with a 5,000mAh battery, wireless charging capabilities and 5G support.

The S20 Ultra will be available with either 12 or 16GB RAM and 128 or 512GB of storage.

It also has a microSD slot for up to one terabyte of additional storage.

The Ultra will start at £1,199.