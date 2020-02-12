The Foreign Office (FCO) has said it has “no plans” to launch a public inquiry despite reports that Harry Dunn’s alleged killer had worked as a spy for the CIA.

The PA news agency understands that the FCO responded to questions from the teenager’s family on Wednesday – saying the case had been handled “properly and lawfully throughout”.

Mr Dunn’s parents, Charlotte Charles and Tim Dunn, along with family spokesman Radd Seiger, “believe the FCO were complicit” in Anne Sacoolas’s departure – claiming they are “now engaged in a cover-up”.

The family had demanded answers from Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab as to whether he was notified of Mrs Sacoolas’s history with the CIA and if she was still serving at the time of the 19-year-old’s death.

(L to R) Harry Dunn’s mother Charlotte Charles, stepfather Bruce Charles, family spokesman Radd Seiger, father Tim Dunn and stepmother Tracey Dunn (David Mirzoeff/PA)

Mr Seiger had called for a public inquiry into “who knew what and when in government” and into the “deplorable” way the family had been treated.

The FCO said Mrs Sacoolas was “notified to us as a spouse, and nothing else” – which it said was the case from her arrival in July last year until her departure in September.

PA understands that Mr Raab has offered the family a further meeting to discuss their concerns.

Mr Seiger said the family would only meet the Foreign Secretary “once he directs his team to be open and transparent and to give access to documents we all seek so that we can all see what really happened”.

Mr Dunn was killed when his motorbike crashed into a car outside a US military base in Northamptonshire on August 27 last year.

Mrs Sacoolas, 42, the wife of a US intelligence official based at RAF Croughton, was granted diplomatic immunity following the crash and was able to return to her home country, sparking an international controversy.

She was charged with causing Mr Dunn’s death by dangerous driving in December, but US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo rejected an extradition request for her last month.

Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab and US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo (Peter Summers/PA)

Responding to the family’s request for answers, a Foreign Office spokeswoman responded: “I understand you have also called for a full public inquiry.

“We are doing everything we can to support Harry’s family and help them get justice and are confident that the case has been handled properly and lawfully throughout.

“We do not plan to hold an inquiry.”

The spokeswoman continued: “The Foreign Secretary fully recognises how difficult this must be for the family and would like to offer them a further meeting, should they wish to meet.

“He would be pleased to travel to them if they would prefer that.

“If you are content to meet him we will get in touch to discuss dates.”

Mrs Charles, speaking on behalf of the family, said she believed Mr Raab was not being honest with them.

She said: “We are just struggling to understand what is going on and why the FCO are treating us so badly.

“We should be on the same page as them, fighting the US administration. We are going through an absolutely terrible time nearly six months after Harry’s death as we try to get back on our feet.

“Some of us are trying to get back to work but we are not coping with that and every day is a painful struggle.

“We thought we had bridged the gap with the Government. But they have not been honest us.

“We have been open and honest with them. They are not being that with us.”