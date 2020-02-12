The number of people tested for coronavirus in Scotland has increased by 24 in a day.

Figures from the Scottish Government published on Wednesday afternoon show there had been 106 negative cases north of the border, with no positive results for the strain of coronavirus known as Covid-19.

That is an increase of 24 on the statistics provided on Tuesday and 49 more than those on Monday.

Update on #coronavirus testing: As of 2pm today, a total of 106 Scottish tests have concluded: 106 confirmed negative0 positive Read our latest update ➡️ https://t.co/1ndOEMq3gDHealth advice ➡️ https://t.co/l7rqArB6QuGuidance for travel ➡️ https://t.co/4wYN0WcF1R#COVID19 pic.twitter.com/cXFu98ZIir — Scottish Government (@scotgov) February 12, 2020

It comes after the number of people in Scotland tested for coronavirus had doubled in 48 hours.

Statistics published by the Scottish Government on Tuesday afternoon showed 82 people had been tested.

That was up from 41 tests on Sunday and 57 on Monday, and followed labs being set up at Glasgow Royal Infirmary and the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh to test patients in Scotland.

As of Tuesday evening, a total of 1,358 people have been tested for coronavirus in the UK, of whom 1,350 were confirmed negative and eight positive, the Department of Health said.

Steve Walsh contracted the virus in Singapore (FTI Consulting/PA)

The businessman at the centre of the UK outbreak of coronavirus, Steve Walsh, has been discharged from hospital and is no longer contagious.

The 53-year-old scout leader, from Hove in East Sussex, contracted the virus on a business trip to Singapore and is linked to five other people diagnosed with the virus in the UK.

On his way back to the UK from Singapore, he stopped off at a ski region in France, where five other Britons were subsequently infected with the virus, now also known as Covid-19.

He was being treated at the specialist infectious diseases unit at Guy’s and St Thomas’ NHS Foundation Trust in London but has now been given the all-clear to return home.