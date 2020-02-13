A man charged with the murder of journalist Lyra McKee will appear in court later.

Ms McKee, 29, was shot dead by dissident republicans while observing rioting in Londonderry in April.

Paul McIntyre, 52, from Derry, will appear at Londonderry Magistrates’ Court on Thursday.

Ms McKee was standing near a police vehicle when she was hit by a bullet fired by a masked gunman towards officers.

The Belfast writer was living in Londonderry with her partner, Sara Canning.

Sara Canning, partner of Lyra McKee, in Westminster

In a statement on Wednesday, Detective Superintendent Jason Murphy said: “I have always said a number of individuals were involved with the gunman on the night Lyra was killed, and while today is significant for the investigation the quest for the evidence to bring the gunman to justice remains active and ongoing.”

Ms McKee was a gay rights activist and an articulate advocate of a new and more tolerant Northern Ireland and part of the generation which reached adulthood during peace time.

She wrote for publications including Private Eye and Buzzfeed.

Her funeral was attended by then prime minister Theresa May, Irish Taoiseach Leo Varadkar and Irish President Michael D Higgins at St Anne’s Cathedral in Belfast.

Catholic priest Fr Martin Magill received a standing ovation when he asked why it took her death to unite politicians.

Floral tributes at the funeral of murdered journalist Lyra McKee

Days later the British and Irish governments announced a new talks process aimed at restoring devolution.

Powersharing was resurrected last month and the first same-sex marriage in Northern Ireland took place this week.

McIntyre is also charged with possession of a firearm with intent to endanger life and professing to be a member of a proscribed organisation.

The New IRA said it carried out the killing.