Sinn Fein leader Mary Lou McDonald has said the time for other parties to say they won’t speak to them about forming a government is over, following their election success.

Fine Gael and Fianna Fail have repeatedly ruled out going into Government with Sinn Fein as talks begin this week to try to form a coalition government.

Fianna Fail won the most seats with 38, but Sinn Fein won 37 seats and the highest proportion of first preference votes following Saturday’s general election.

Speaking in Dublin ahead of the Sinn Fein parliamentary party meeting, Ms McDonald said: “We are not like those in politics for power or status. We’re not like those that have spent decades in government serving their own interests.”

“That is old politics, that is politics of the past – where government came and went but the age-old problems remain.”

“That is why Fianna Fail and Fine Gael were so determined to keep us out of government . They said they wouldn’t talk to us. Some of them still say it.”

“That they will ignore the democratic mandate, but that stance has run out of road. Those days are over, now is the moment for change, now is our time.”

She said a referendum on Irish unity is a key part of the Good Friday Agreement and preparations must begin.

“It is a duty of the Irish Government to commence this process. Unionists should not fear a debate and discussions about the future.”

Drama at the Sinn Féin press conference as Irish Mail on Sunday political editor @leeofthemail asks why Mary Lou McDonald won’t take questions from the media. “It’s a bit regal not to take questions…..Why would you bring us all here if we’re not allowed ask questions?”#GE2020 pic.twitter.com/Uib3UmjWXG — Áine McMahon (@AineMcMahon) February 13, 2020

Ms McDonald has written to Fianna Fail’s Micheal Martin as party talks continue on Thursday to form a government.

The Fianna Fail parliamentary party will meet later on Thursday but Mr Martin has repeatedly ruled out going into coalition with Sinn Fein.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar said on Wednesday he expects to be the leader of the opposition in the next Irish parliament – which would mean Fianna Fail and Sinn Fein are the most likely coalition partners.

Speaking on Wednesday, Mr Varadkar said “anything is possible” in the coming weeks including a second election, but added it would “not be good for the country”.

You voted for us because we need to build houses, cut rents, restore the pension age to 65, take on the insurance companies ripping you off and work for Irish unity. That's why I have begun talking with other parties about creating a government for change. pic.twitter.com/uvTUBqzdVG — Sinn Féin (@sinnfeinireland) February 12, 2020

Sinn Fein TD Pearse Doherty said on Thursday that Ms McDonald had contacted Mr Martin.

He said in a statement: “Sinn Fein is looking to establish a government for change. Now we wish to meet with Fianna Fail, and later on with Fine Gael. The first step of that process is for our leader Mary Lou McDonald to meet with the leader of Fianna Fail, Micheal Martin.”

Ms McDonald is to address Sinn Fein’s new TDs in Dublin on Thursday and will meet with the Social Democrats later on Thursday about the possibility of government formation.