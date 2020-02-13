A piece of street art has appeared in Banksy’s hometown of Bristol, with speculation that it could be the work of the elusive artist.

Residents in the Barton Hill area of the city awoke on Thursday to find the piece on the side of a building.

The artwork, on Marsh Lane, features a girl firing a slingshot of flowers in a possible nod to Valentine’s Day.

Bristol Somali Community Association tweeted: “Today in Barton Hill, we woke up with this remarkable mural art painted on one of the houses of the area.

“We hope it’s Banksy’s work. Come and have a look yourself. Whoever painted, it’s worth admiring their creativity. Thank you.”

The new artwork is thought to be by street artist Banksy (Ben Birchall/PA)

One local resident, James Bullock, tweeted that he had seen the piece early on Thursday morning.

“Me and my girlfriend were heading that way to the gym this morning about 6.20 and there were people with scaffolding up,” he tweeted.

“Thought it was odd and then we walked past it again this morning!!”

Bristol-based blog She and Hem tweeted photographs of the street art, writing: “Is this a Banksy in Bristol?”.

Banksy often confirms his artworks by posting images of them on Instagram or his website.

However, the Bristol piece had not appeared on either on Thursday morning.